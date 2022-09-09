PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021.

People across the country, including right here in Southern New England, will be gathering to honor and remember those who lost their lives that day.

Here’s a list of local events happening over the next three days:

Friday

9 a.m. — East Providence city leaders held a ceremony to remember the victims and families. A moment of silence and laying of a wreath was held at City Hall.

12 p.m. — The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) recognized the 11 NWC students and alumni who lost their lives that day with a 30-minute commemoration ceremony at the college’s 9/11 memorial.

Sunday

8:30 a.m. — The state will hold its remembrance ceremony at the State House to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the members of our military who have sacrificed their lives. Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders will be in attendance.

9 a.m. — Members of the American Legion, Marine Corps League and other groups will gather at the columbarium at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The annual event will feature the raising the nearby flags to half-staff, the citing of those Rhode Islanders who were lost on that day and whose names are inscribed on a plaque at the State House along with the “Ringing of the Four.”

9 a.m. — Burrillville will host a memorial service at Firefighter’s Memorial Park in Harrisville. “The names of the initial 343 firefighters who perished in the line of duty will be read to commemorate the anniversary of this most solemn day,” noted an announcement of the event.

10:28 a.m. — Warwick will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Oakland Beach. The ceremony will begin at 10:28 a.m. with a moment of silence to observe the time when the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

6 p.m. — RI Jeep Wave is hosting their 3nd annual “Under the Lights” to remember those who died on 9/11. The ride will start at Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School and end at the Rhode Island State House. All money raised will be donated to the “Never Forget 9/11 Foundation.”

Know of any other events? Let us know! Send an email to Reportit@wpri.com.