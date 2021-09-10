It’s one of the darkest days in American history. Thousands of lives lost, landmarks destroyed, and the course of history changed forever.

Now, as we mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, join 12 News for a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence, or stream it live using the video player below.

You’ll hear from local people who lost loved ones, a longtime photojournalist who saw the aftermath firsthand, and many others as we reflect on the lasting impact of that tragic day.

Remembering 9/11: Twenty Years Later

‘A day I’ll never forget’: Full interview with Matt Newell

Matt Newell wasn’t yet 9 years old when his mother Renee was taken from him. While he now has a better understanding of what happened that day, he still struggles to cope with her loss.

‘Moments that are burnt into your memory’: Interview with Monsignor Montecalvo

Monsignor Carlo Montecalvo was chief of personnel for the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps when the Pentagon was attacked. He recalls being in Washington, D.C., on that fateful day as the mission of his unit suddenly changed.

More Local 9/11 Stories

Remembering 9/11: Ceremonies being held around Southern New England »

‘He was always helping somebody’: Post-9/11 veteran remembered as selfless, dedicated »

‘We’re here for you’: Biweekly walks give local veterans a chance to share their stories »

Full 9/11 anniversary coverage »

Resources for Veterans and their Families

If anyone is in immediate danger or experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.

RIServes

RIServes gives service members, veterans and their loved ones access to a variety of programs, “from superior housing and emergency service providers to employment, recreation and fitness, financial capabilities and more.” They can be reached at (401) 921-2119 or by filling out this online form.

If you are in crisis, please call the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Operation Stand Down RI

This nonprofit’s mission is to “strengthen the veteran community by providing crucial wrap-around services” to homeless and at-risk veterans. These include employment and training programs, housing, legal services, and basic needs like food.

To learn more, contact OSDRI at (401) 383-4730, osdri@osdri.org or by filling out this online form.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross and its local chapters also connect veterans and their families with vital resources ranging from emergency needs like food, clothing and shelter, as well as counseling services and available benefits.

If you need to talk with someone, call the Red Cross at 833-492-0094 or request a call online.

United Way of RI: 211

The United Way’s 24/7 hotline is a free, confidential service where trained professionals connects you with the resources you need in your community.

Call 211 to get help, or chat with a representative on their website.

RI Office of Veterans Services

This agency aims to “ensure every Veteran has an opportunity to make it in Rhode Island” by ensuring they and active service members receive proper medical care and working to reduce unemployment, poverty and homelessness among those who’ve served our country.

The office is located at 560 Jefferson Blvd. in Warwick and can be reached at (401) 921-2119.

Credits

Reporters – Mike Montecalvo, Tim White, Shannon Hegy

Photographers/Editors – John Villella, Matt Lage, Nick Blair

Producers – Tim O’Coin, Jen Quinn, Shaun Towne

Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini

Special Thanks – Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes