Remarkable Women winner revealed

March is International Women’s Month and all month long, WPRI 12 and “The Rhode Show” honored those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the second year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen. The winner of the contest was announced on Thursday. Congratulations to Pamela Bibeault!

Complete Coverage: Recognizing Remarkable Women in Our Community

Pam joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to discuss her big win. Watch the attached video for the conversation.

Pam works as a clinical and administrative consultant for assisting skilled nursing and assisted living facilities and the president of Triad Health Care in Providence.

Throughout the pandemic, Bibeault has worked tirelessly to promote quality care for frail elders in nursing homes across Rhode Island, writing policies and fielding phone calls day and night to address COVID-19 issues, all while dealing with losses in her own family due to the virus.

Bibeault spends her days devoted to improving the quality of care in many of the state’s long-term care facilities and her free time managing the nonprofit she founded, TLC 4 LTC.

