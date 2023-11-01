EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Remarkable Women are all around us. They lead, inspire and make an impact in our community.

So, who are the women who’ve made a difference in your life?

WPRI 12 wants to share their story. Send in your nomination by Thursday, Nov. 30.

With the Remarkable Women contest, WPRI 12 is once again recognizing the contributions have made locally and around the country. It’s part of an annual Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 will celebrate women in Southern New England who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out.

The entry period runs through Nov. 30. Early next year, we’ll feature four finalists and crown a local winner, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

Full Coverage: Remarkable Women »

Remarkable Women Contest: Meet Our Past Winners