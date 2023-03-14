EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the fourth year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives, and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our second finalist is Tonya Maselli, who knows the impact one woman can have on the life of another woman.

In the days following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Maselli and her daughter helped families connect with missing loved ones at ground zero. In the years that followed, as a single mother, she continued to volunteer when she could while working two jobs as a social worker.

Even during her own difficulties battling breast cancer, she carries a reminder of positivity with her each day.

