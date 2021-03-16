Remarkable Women finalist: Pam Bibeault

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the second year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our second finalist is Pamela Bibeault, a clinical and administrative consultant for assisting skilled nursing and assisted living facilities and the president of Triad Health Care in Providence.

Throughout the pandemic, Bibeault has worked tirelessly to promote quality care for frail elders in nursing homes across Rhode Island, writing policies and fielding phone calls day and night to address COVID-19 issues, all while dealing with losses in her own family due to the virus.

Bibeault spends her days devoted to improving the quality of care in many of the state’s long-term care facilities and her free time managing the nonprofit she founded, TLC 4 LTC.

TLC 4 LTC was created through the love and support she received during her own struggles with breast cancer, with a mission of giving back and offering wishes and support to those in need from the long-term care community. TLC 4 LTC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charity organization with the mission to “improve the lives of residents and staff by responding to life’s challenges, unmet needs and dreams, through a community wide effort to deliver hope, health and healing.”

For residents of long-term care facilities it may be an end-of-life wish, or helping a staff member during a personal crisis.

Those who nominated Bibeault said they could not have made it through the past year without her, leaning on her “grace, devotion, and humor’ throughout these unprecedented times.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Thursday, April 1, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.