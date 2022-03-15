EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the third year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our second finalist is Lisa White, who founded the non-profit “New Bedford Strong” during the pandemic to help get necessary items to people in their community that were unable to get them themselves. She has helped many people get housing and even strangers out of depression.

The group eventually grew and has become one of the largest mutual aid groups in the area.

Those who nominated White say her best asset is her optomism and her positive attitude affects the community when there is so much division and negativity.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Monday, April 4, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.