Remarkable Women finalist: Ellen Lenox Smith

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the second year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our first finalist is Ellen Lenox Smith, who is a leading voice for patients living in pain both locally and nationwide.

For decades, Lenox Smith has shared her time and resources to help others. She is an administrator for the Rhode Island Ehlers Danlos Syndrome & CTD Awareness and Support Group and works with several other local organizations including the Rhode Island Patient Advocate Coalition, ATEL, and the U.S. Pain Foundation, advocating public policy to help pain patients and the chronically ill.

Lenox Smith has also written two books: “It Hurts Like Hell! I live with Pain and have a Good Life Anyway” and “My Life as a Service Dog,” and she’s a contributing writer for “The National Pain Report.”

Those who nominated Ellen said she goes above and beyond for anyone looking for assistance, selflessly making herself available any time of day or night to anyone who needs help.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Thursday, April 1, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.