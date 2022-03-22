EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the third year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our third finalist is Cheryl Cunha, who started the “David Louis Cuha Foundation” in 2015 with her husband in memory of their only child David who died at the age of 21.

Cunha says her son was born with a heart condition but it didn’t stop him from living his life. That’s why she decided to help other children living with life-threatening conditions. They grant wishes, give scholarships out to Smithfield High School students that embody community service, and give to families that need a lift in their lives.

Those who nominated Cunha say she is the most unselfish woman with the biggest heart after she survived breast cancer and turned it into a positive impact on so many other people’s lives.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Monday, April 4, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.