EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the fourth year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives, and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our first finalist is Cathy Andreozzi, who founded the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation, an organization that educated young people about good decision-making, draws awareness to traumatic brain injury and supports families dealing with tragedy.

On March 26, 2003, her daughter, Tory, was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a severe brain injury. She survived, but passed away in November 2022, almost two decades after the tragedy.

She created the foundation following the crash and said she learned many things from her daughter and hopes Tori’s legacy will live on forever.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

The winner will be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year award.