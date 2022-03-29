EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the third year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our fourth finalist is Carolyn Kosiba-Quiterio, who has made an impact in the Parkinson’s community in Rhode Island.

She has served as a Board member for the RI chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and operates a Rock Steady Boxing affiliate gym in East Greenwich, which helps people with the disease.

While there is no cure, the program helps retrain the brain through exercise, boxing, and mental challenges. She also hosts a monthly support group for patients and care partners, and organizes social activities for them.

Those who nominated Kosiba-Quiterio say she is energetic, caring and sincere and is a cheerleader for every person in the program.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Monday, April 4, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.