Remarkable Women finalist: Alexis Meyer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the second year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our fourth finalist is Alexis Meyer, who has risen through the ranks of the East Greenwich school system over the past 21 years. Starting as a teacher, she eventually advanced to assistant principal, to principal, then director of teaching and learning before being named superintendent last spring, right before the pandemic hit.

Meyer jumped into her new role right as the world starting getting shut down, though she never skipped a beat or missed an opportunity to be there for teachers and students.

She has helped put East Greenwich on the map with several national awards including Best Buddies International Middle School Chapter of the Year for Cole Middle School and ESPN’s 2018 National Inaugural Honor Roll for Excellence as a Unified Champion School.

Meyer takes time to make sure her teachers know how much they’re appreciated and supported, reaching out to them personally and ensuring their classrooms are provided for.

Those who nominated Meyer said she is the type of leader who will always point the spotlight far away from her so others are recognized and awarded.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Thursday, April 1, a winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.