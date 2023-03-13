EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month, and WPRI 12 is once again honoring the Remarkable Women in our lives.
From late November through late December, Southern New Englanders nominated local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others, highlighting their accomplishments and contributions to our community.
From those submissions, four finalists were selected, who will be featured Tuesday mornings in March. Tune in to 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show on March 14, 21 and 28 to see interviews with the finalists and hear their stories.
Once a local winner is chosen, she’ll be considered for Nexstar Media’s nationwide Woman of the Year award.
Below is the full list of local nominees (alphabetized by last name):
- • Sylvia Adams
- • Kelsey Ahmed
- • Heather Alge
- • Brittany Alix
- • Melinda Allaire
- • Darlene Allen
- • Kelly Andrade
- • Melissa Andrade
- • Cathy Andreozzi
- • Janis Baccari
- • Elizabeth Baker
- • Mary Angel Barbosa
- • Charlene Bassett
- • Janice Berube
- • Story Black
- • Wendy Black
- • Susan Bosworth
- • Destinee Boubert
- • Darleen Cabral
- • Lisa Calestino
- • Tara Cardoza
- • Kyleen Carpenter
- • Rachael Cassidy
- • Mary Castrignano
- • Kelley Cerbo-Charpentier
- • Sara Marie Cerullo
- • Barbara Chamberlain
- • Elizabeth Clements
- • Jocelyn Cobb
- • Alicia Connaughton
- • Jane Ann Conway
- • Donna Coroa Wilson
- • Sherry Cote
- • Lisa Cournoyer Mongeau
- • Takako Cunningham
- • Alicia Curtin
- • Dr. Catarina da Ilva
- • Heather (Richards) Damiano
- • Maria Desimone
- • Maria Dias
- • Sharon Dillon
- • Bert Dorrance
- • Carolyn Dutra
- • Mary Beth Earle
- • Alice Eichenbaum
- • Sheretta D. Elion
- • Teresa Ellis
- • Priscilla Eskridge
- • Louise Farrands
- • Bethanie Ferguson
- • Patricia Ferrara
- • Rachel Ferriera
- • Diane Florio Penza
- • Nichole Fontaine
- • Maria Fontes
- • Joy Fox
- • Lillian Freelove
- • Carol Freitas
- • Jennifer Freitas
- • Eva Furtado
- • Lucille Gaboriault
- • Diana Garlingon
- • Iris Gesualdi
- • Ashlen Gianforcaro
- • Mary Giordano
- • Lori Giuttari
- • Christina Goldsmith
- • Amanda Gomes
- • Marsha Gomes
- • Amina Gooding
- • Julie Grant
- • Dr. Lucille A. Green
- • Ellen Grizzetti
- • Stacie Hallal-Moussa
- • Shirley Hamel
- • Kyla Hanaway-Quinlan
- • Stephanie Hartley
- • Amelie Hennessy
- • Genowefa Hermanowska
- • Alison Hornung
- • Diane Hutchinson
- • Anna Johnson
- • Quiann Johnson
- • Priscilla Jones
- • Susan Joseph
- • Carol A. Kane
- • Lisa Karneeb
- • Jessica King
- • Marcy King
- • Jesse Kingman
- • Judy Klemp
- • Dr. Stephanie Krusz
- • Elaine Lacourse
- • Linda Larson
- • Barbara Lataille
- • Missy Leandro
- • Debra Leffingwell
- • Kathleen Lenihan
- • Deana LePage
- • Cathy Levesque
- • Edith Littlefield Blane
- • Rosa Lima
- • Lavonne Lopes
- • Shirley Luiz
- • Delores Lynch
- • Sen. Tiara Mack
- • Lindsey Magan
- • Erin Malone
- • Dawn Mancusi
- • Adrienne Marchetti
- • Florence Martinelli
- • Catalina Martinez
- • Michele’ Martinez
- • Linda Martins
- • Tonya Maselli
- • Elaine Mastracchio
- • Nadine McCaffrey
- • Carrigan McCorrie Nelson
- • Pamela McCue
- • Lisa McKay
- • Jean McLaughlin
- • Pam McLaughlin
- • Deb McMullen
- • Katrina Meehan
- • Theresa Mello
- • Sue Meriano
- • Debra Messinger
- • Sandra Miller
- • Germany Mimande
- • Melissa Moffett
- • Katrina Momenee
- • Melissa Moniz
- • Cheryl Monroe
- • Anita Moore
- • Ann Mulligan
- • Kate Nagle
- • Kelly Nevins
- • Marilyn Njoes
- • Florence Noyes
- • Lorna S. Ntabakos
- • Kim Nunes
- • Barbara Ozanian
- • Lynn Palin
- • Lana Parenteau
- • Anne Pari
- • Cherie Parisi
- • Susan Passeroni Judson
- • LeAnna Paul
- • Kristen Pavao
- • Lafoya Pearson
- • Tina G. Pedersen
- • Kim Penque
- • Nancy Perry
- • Patricia Perry
- • Priscilla Perry
- • Linda Peterson
- • Alyssia Phillips
- • Ellen Pinnock
- • Stephanie Potts
- • Desarie Prestly
- • Cynthia Prete
- • Sandra PueriniDelSesto
- • Jennifer Raimondi
- • Cora Raskob
- • Jacalyn Ruggeri
- • Gail Robey
- • Debra Roffo
- • Dr. Patricia Rompf
- • Rachael Routhier
- • Amanda Salemi
- • Kerry Sampson
- • Josephine Sanchas
- • Antonia Gia Sanchez
- • Kim Sanchez
- • Renee Sayles
- • Jennifer Scalia
- • Kira Schofield
- • Kathleen Scott
- • Katherine Sharkey, M.D., Ph.D.
- • Carol Shelton
- • Heather Silva
- • Sharon A. Silva
- • Pat Smith
- • Mariah Stump
- • Katie Sullivan
- • Sherry Suranie
- • Christine Sweet
- • Margaret Tarvis
- • Laura Tavares
- • Lucia Therriault
- • Jen Thomas
- • Delia Tiburtino
- • Maria Torres
- • Megan Tucker
- • Marsha Turner
- • Lori Urso
- • Hannah Valentim
- • Alana Voccola
- • Conley Wake Zani
- • Debra White
- • Luginia Whiteside
- • Robin Wilkicki
- • Suzette Wordell
- • Dianne Wotherspoon
- • Shirlie Yazidjian
- • Ania Zielinski
- • Regina Zimberlin