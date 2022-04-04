EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and all month long, WPRI 12 and “The Rhode Show” honored those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the second year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

The winner of the contest was announced on Monday — Congratulations to Cheryl Cunha!

Cunha started the David Louis Cunha Foundation in 2015 with her husband in memory of their only child David who died at the age of 21.

Cunha says her son was born with a heart condition but it didn’t stop him from living his life. That’s why she decided to help other children living with life-threatening conditions.

They grant wishes, give scholarships out to Smithfield High School students that embody community service, and give to families that need a lift in their lives. To date, she has raised $90,000.

Additionally, she donates her time to those around her community serving lunches, as well as volunteering to help cancer patients. Cunha is a breast cancer survivor and continues to pay it forward in her community.

“I don’t consider myself a remarkable woman, I consider myself a good mom, but I’ll take it,” she said.

Cunha has now been entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.