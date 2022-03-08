EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month, and WPRI 12 is once again honoring the Remarkable Women in our lives.
From late November through late December, Southern New Englanders nominated local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others, highlighting their accomplishments and contributions to our community.
From those submissions, four finalists were selected, who will be featured Tuesday mornings in March. Tune in to 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show on March 8, 15, 22 and 29 to see interviews with the finalists and hear their stories.
Once a local winner is chosen, she’ll be considered for Nexstar Media’s nationwide Woman of the Year award.
Below is the full list of local nominees (alphabetized by last name):
- Darlene Allen
- Danielle Archambault
- Luz Arteaga-Pray
- Angela Bannerman Ankoma
- Simone Barzykowski
- Lagina Bickham
- Destinee Boubert
- Anna Bove-Wells
- Amelia Brister
- Pamela Buddenhagen
- Lindsey Buker
- Kaylor Bulpitt
- Lisa Calestino
- Nicole Campbell
- Katie Cardamone
- Paula Chiquito
- Judy Colaluca
- Jane Ann Conway
- Lorraine Costa
- Torrie Creamer
- Cheryl Cunha
- Jessica David
- Rhonda DelSignore-Mulligan
- Erin DeMelo
- Rhonda Diede
- Sherry Elderkin
- Rebecca Elwell
- Shannon Erisman
- Kulea Evans, M.A.
- Tammy Ferland
- Reva Flores
- Jocelyn Foye
- Lisa Furtado
- Katelyn Galli
- Mary-Ellen Goodwin
- Sharon Goulding
- Jessica Guarneri
- Nellie Guerriero
- Stephanie Guilherme
- Fatima Hammad
- Andrea Harrington
- Audrey Hebert
- Ebony Hicks
- Helen Hicks
- Caitlyn Honeycutt
- Adrienne Horsfield
- Macoe Jones
- Maisha Jones Wyche
- Loretta Keaner
- Carolyn Kosiba-Quiterio
- Misty Lamarre
- Laura Lanni
- Deana LePage
- Donna Lima Johnson
- Linda Journey
- Melissa Lourenco Weber
- Denise Lowell
- Stacie MacDonald
- Maira Manzi
- Kimberly McDonough
- Darlene Metz
- Mellissa Miller Emerson
- Beth Millner
- Jeanette Mollis
- Trisha Molloy
- Onna Moniz-John
- Tiffany Nash
- Mavis Nimoh, MPA
- Mikayla Nogueira
- Shayna Olerio
- Terry (Mahjoory) Pacheco
- Denise Panichas
- Jessica Papa D’Andrea
- Amy Beth Parravano
- Robin Pastore
- Kaprece Ransaw
- Tara Rego
- Marcy Reyes
- Regina Roberts
- Milagros Rodriguez-Meadows
- Nancy Rosenberg
- Jennifer Rossi
- Sandra Sanford
- Julia Santucci
- Dr. Denise Shapiro
- Bridgette Smith
- Carol Smith
- Treska Smith
- Carol Snider
- Danielle Sparadeo
- Deborah Svitil
- Elizabeth Taylor-Rossi (Beth Rossi)
- Lauren Testoni
- Krystal Toro
- Rachyl Travia
- Deborah Ventura
- Jessica Waters
- Cynthia A. West
- Lisa White
- Courtney Winkler
- Terri Wright