Remarkable Women 2021: Full list of local nominees

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.
In December, WPRI 12 began accepting nominations for Remarkable Women as part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative, now in its second year. The nominees come from all walks of life and were recognized for the influence they’ve had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.
It’s not just about one day or month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out.
Beginning on March 8, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All this year’s finalists stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.
Then, on Thursday, April 1, the winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.
Below is the full list of local nominees (alphabetized by last name):
- Cassidy Albers
- Cassandra Algier
- Amy Antone
- Maria Bairos
- Pamela Bibeault
- Katherine Ayla Bolduc
- Patricia Breen
- Michelle Cahill
- Kathleen Congdon
- Cymry Costa
- Cheryl DelSanto
- Cheryl DiSanto
- Tamara Diaz, LICSW
- Bonnie Epstein
- Barbra Frerichs
- Jo Eva Gaines
- Abbygale Gencarelli
- Dr. Tasia Henderson
- Brenda Jacobs
- Tamika Jefferson
- Stephanie Jones Pringle
- Brandie Leach
- Anna Leandro
- Tracy Lombard
- Ellen Lenox Smith
- Dorothy Mahoney Pacheco
- Paige Manuel
- Jessica Marfeo
- Reverend Michele Matott
- Alexandria McNamara
- Judith Mendelsohn
- Kristine Merz
- Alexis Meyer
- Gloria Monger-Winberg
- Latoya Moseley
- Claire O’Hara
- Susan Olson
- Kathryn Orofino
- Quatia Osorio
- Cristina Pacheco, MD
- Cindy Padula
- Theresa Perreault
- Tania Quezada
- Kathleen Rendos
- Nicole Scott
- Rebecca Siddons
- Enid Silva
- Colleen St. Jean
- Mary Beth Suneson
- Kristen Ullrich
- Audrianna Vito
- Debra White
- Paula Whitford
- Susan Winsor
- Caroline Wordell