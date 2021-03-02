Remarkable Women 2021: Full list of local nominees

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

In December, WPRI 12 began accepting nominations for Remarkable Women as part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative, now in its second year. The nominees come from all walks of life and were recognized for the influence they’ve had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

It’s not just about one day or month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out.

Beginning on March 8, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All this year’s finalists stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

Then, on Thursday, April 1, the winner will be announced and entered as a finalist for the National “Nexstar Woman of the Year” award.

Below is the full list of local nominees (alphabetized by last name):

Cassidy Albers

Cassandra Algier

Amy Antone

Maria Bairos

Pamela Bibeault

Katherine Ayla Bolduc

Patricia Breen

Michelle Cahill

Kathleen Congdon

Cymry Costa

Cheryl DelSanto

Cheryl DiSanto

Tamara Diaz, LICSW

Bonnie Epstein

Barbra Frerichs

Jo Eva Gaines

Abbygale Gencarelli

Dr. Tasia Henderson

Brenda Jacobs

Tamika Jefferson

Stephanie Jones Pringle

Brandie Leach

Anna Leandro

Tracy Lombard

Ellen Lenox Smith

Dorothy Mahoney Pacheco

Paige Manuel

Jessica Marfeo

Reverend Michele Matott

Alexandria McNamara

Judith Mendelsohn

Kristine Merz

Alexis Meyer

Gloria Monger-Winberg

Latoya Moseley

Claire O’Hara

Susan Olson

Kathryn Orofino

Quatia Osorio

Cristina Pacheco, MD

Cindy Padula

Theresa Perreault

Tania Quezada

Kathleen Rendos

Nicole Scott

Rebecca Siddons

Enid Silva

Colleen St. Jean

Mary Beth Suneson

Kristen Ullrich

Audrianna Vito

Debra White

Paula Whitford

Susan Winsor

Caroline Wordell

