As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 is once again recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of an annual Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Nominate the Remarkable Women in your life here »

WPRI 12 will identify, feature and celebrate women in Southern New England who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out.

If there’s a remarkable woman in your life, you can tell her story and highlight her accomplishments by nominating her for our Remarkable Women contest.

The entry period runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 17. Early next year, we’ll highlight four local finalists and crown a Southern New England winner, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

