Nominate Remarkable Women in Your Life

The Remarkable Women Contest Returns in 2021

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 again will recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative in it’s second year to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WPRI 12 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month – it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Nominate Remarkable Women you know again in December 2020, for our 2021 contest! The contest entry period will run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 20, 2020. (Entry Form Below)

In order to celebrate these women, we’ll need your help to learn about their background and stories. As soon as the contest entry period begins, please use the entry form below to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. In early 2021, we’ll highlight four local woman who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award.

Congratulations to Yvonne Heredia, our Remarkable Women 2020 winner!

Nominate and Honor Remarkable Women That You Know: