The annual Relay For Life local events series resumes this year on Saturday, May 4. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and is staffed and coordinated by volunteers from the local area. These events bring people and communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Again this year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media partner of this signature American Cancer Society local community event.

Local Relay for Life Events:

What is Relay For Life?

Relay is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is 6-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired, and for one night, neither do we.

Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.

Get involved and help fundraise for the next Relay for Life event. The American Cancer Society would not be successful without the help of generous donors and volunteers. Because of the support, they’ve been able to help thousands of people across the globe with life-saving cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention initiatives.