Youth sweatshirts recalled due to strangulation hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 6,500 youth sweatshirts were recalled this week due to a risk of injury to the children wearing them.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the drawstrings of the Hooey brand sweatshirts can become entangled or caught on playground equipment, handrails or moving objects such as bus doors, posing a strangulation hazard.

The CPSC says the recall includes 15 styles of the boys’ and girls’ sweatshirts which were sold for about $45 from Sept. 2017 through Oct. 2019.

Parents are advised to take the sweatshirts away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard. Anyone with questions can contact Hooey toll-free at 833-847-0829 or via email at info@getyourhooey.com.

***

Approximately 153,000 Alocane Emergency Burn Pads have also been recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant. The pads contain lidocaine, which could poison a child if they put the product in their mouth, the CPSC reports.

Photos: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The pads were sold in 10- and 15-count boxes with UPC 8-46241-02448-7 and lot numbers 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646 or 4698 printed on them, according to the CPSC. They were sold for about $9 at several retailers including Walgreens, Walmart and Target from March 2018 through June 2019.

Consumers should store the pads in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Quest Products for a replacement or refund. The company can be reached at 800-650-0113 or through its website.

***

Lastly, about 500 Mystery Ranch Quick Draw Side Arm Holsters were recalled because the gun could fall out and unexpectedly discharge. According to the CPSC, the company has received 42 reports of the retention strap disconnecting from the holsters and one report of the firearm falling out as a result. No injuries have been reported to date.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The holsters were sold for about $25 at sporting goods stores nationwide and online from Aug. 2019 through Oct. 2019.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Mystery Ranch at 833-548-1999 or customerservice@mysteryranch.com for a full refund.