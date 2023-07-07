EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 11,000 golf carts are being recalled by Yamaha because a potential malfunction could lead to a crash.

The manufacturer found the accelerator spring can get dislodged and make it so the pedal doesn’t return to its resting position, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No incidents have been reported to date.

The recall includes model year 2023 Yamaha Golf Car, PTV and Umax personal transportation vehicles. They were sold at Yamaha Golf Car dealerships nationwide from August 2022 through March 2023.

The CPSC says consumers are advised to stop using the affected carts and contact Yamaha at 866-747-4027 for a free inspection and repair.

Photos: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

