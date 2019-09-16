Woonsocket bakery closed after inspection reveals ‘major’ sanitary issues

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is warning consumers that foods produced in a Woonsocket bakery may be contaminated and unsafe to eat.

Edmond Lacroix is a regular at Dupras Baking Co. but on Monday, he discovered the business closed.

“I saw a lot of cars coming and going back away, so I had to come and check for myself,” he said.

The business closed Thursday after a health inspection revealed “major rodent and sanitary issues” inside the building.

The inspection report obtained by Call 12 for Action shows inspectors discovered mold, a leaking toilet, a rat burrow, and rodent droppings throughout the building including near the area where products are bagged.

The report also said, “utensils and equipment are not cleaned and sanitized.”

The bakery agreed to voluntarily close and recall its products, which are sold under the Caranci’s brand name.

There are no confirmed illnesses connected to the bakery at this time but consumers should not eat any of its products, according to health officials.

Eyewitness News was not able to reach Dupras Baking Co. for comment.

The bakery is not allowed to reopen until it receives approval from the health department.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.