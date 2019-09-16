Watch 12 Video on WPRI.com

Woonsocket bakery closed after inspection reveals ‘major’ sanitary issues

Recalls And Warnings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Susan Campbell/WPRI-TV

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is warning consumers that foods produced in a Woonsocket bakery may be contaminated and unsafe to eat.

Edmond Lacroix is a regular at Dupras Baking Co. but on Monday, he discovered the business closed.

“I saw a lot of cars coming and going back away, so I had to come and check for myself,” he said.

The business closed Thursday after a health inspection revealed “major rodent and sanitary issues” inside the building.

The inspection report obtained by Call 12 for Action shows inspectors discovered mold, a leaking toilet, a rat burrow, and rodent droppings throughout the building including near the area where products are bagged.

The report also said, “utensils and equipment are not cleaned and sanitized.”

The bakery agreed to voluntarily close and recall its products, which are sold under the Caranci’s brand name.

There are no confirmed illnesses connected to the bakery at this time but consumers should not eat any of its products, according to health officials.

Eyewitness News was not able to reach Dupras Baking Co. for comment.

The bakery is not allowed to reopen until it receives approval from the health department.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams