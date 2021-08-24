Willow Tree recalls chicken salads, dips over possible contamination

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling more than 52,000 pounds of chicken salads and dips because they may be contaminated with plastic pieces, according to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The potential contamination was discovered after the Attleboro-based company received a consumer complaint regarding hard plastic pieces, FSIS said.

The ready-to-eat salads and dips were produced between Aug. 10-13 and bear the establishment number “EST. P-8827.” The products were sold in numerous states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recall.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the recalled products is urged not to eat them and to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.