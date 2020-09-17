Willow Tree recalls chicken salad after packaging mix up

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Attleboro is recalling thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to a mix up in the packaging process, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

FSIS said the recalled product, labeled “Classic Chicken Salad,” may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad.”

The affected chicken salad was made on Sept. 2 and includes the following information:

15-oz. clear, plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat CHICKEN SALAD Classic” with a sell by date of “9/30/20” and a time stamp of 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the containers’ cellophane lid.

The recalled chicken salad also bears an establishment number of “EST. P-8827” and were shipped to retailers in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Virginia.

Willow Tree discovered the mix up after receiving a customer complaint reporting walnuts and cranberries in their container of “Classic Chicken Salad.” There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after eating the chicken salad.

Anyone who bought the chicken salad and is allergic to walnuts is urged not to eat it and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.