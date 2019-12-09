White Castle recalls frozen hamburgers due to potential listeria contamination

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — White Castle is recalling certain packages of frozen hamburgers because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The fast-food chain issued the voluntary recall after a routine inspection tested positive for the bacteria in one of its manufacturing facilities.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family-owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson said.

The following products — with best if used by dates between Aug. 4-17 2020 — are affected by this recall:

Frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers

Frozen 6-pack hamburgers

Frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers

Frozen 16-pack hamburgers

Frozen 16-pack cheeseburgers

The frozen hamburgers are sold in rectangular, cardboard boxes with the lot code printed on one of the side panels.

Though no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, anyone who may have purchased the frozen hamburgers is urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious infections that can lead to symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Photos below courtesy of the FDA: