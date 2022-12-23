PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 600,000 top-load washers are being recalled because they can catch fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Samsung washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire risk.

Samsung has received 51 reports of the washing machines either smoking, melting, overheating or catching fire, including three where people were injured due to smoke inhalation.

The top-load washing machines were sold at appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

The recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washing machines with super speed wash. The washing machines were sold in a variety of colors, including white, black, champagne and ivory.

Those who purchased one of the recalled washing machines that’s Wi-Fi equipped are urged to stop using it and to check whether its software has been updated to prevent the hazard. Samsung has instructions available online for anyone who’s unsure how to check whether the washing machine’s software has been updated.

Anyone who purchased a washing machine that is not Wi-Fi equipped should contact Samsung for a free dongle to plug in and download the software repair.