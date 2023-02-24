EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Millions of candles exclusively sold at Walmart are being recalled because the glass jars can break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Mainstays three-wicked candles sold in seven different fall-themed scents: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The CPSC said the wicks can burn too close to the side of the jar, which can cause the glass to crack.

Mainstays has received 12 reports of the wick burning too close to the side of the jar, resulting in the glass cracking. There has been one report of someone suffering minor cuts from the broken glass and another of a fire.

The candles were sold in 14-ounce jars last fall in Walmart stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled candles is urged to stop using it and to contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a refund.