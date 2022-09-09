PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Thousands of wall beds are being recalled because they can detach and fall onto passersby, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Murphy Beds has received 146 reports of the beds detaching from the wall, 62 of which resulted in injuries including broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions.

The beds were exclusively sold online through Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Walmart.

The recall involves both full-sized and queen-sized beds sold under the names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stella Home Furniture” and “Wade Logan.”

The wall beds were sold in five colors: white, rustic gray, espresso, cinnamon and tuxedo.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled wall beds is urged to stop using it and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair.