VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose, allowing fuel to leak.

The automaker hasn’t figured out how it will fix the problem, but it will start notifying owners around Dec. 20.

Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

The documents don’t say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. They say that owners could smell fuel or see leaks.

VW says it’s not aware of any fires. Owners should contact a dealer if they smell fuel.

