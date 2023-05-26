EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Van Leeuwen is recalling roughly 4,000 pints of its Brown Sugar Crunch Ice Cream because it may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the ice cream may contain walnuts, even though it’s not listed on the ingredients label.

The pints, which were sold nationwide, have a best-by date of April 12, 2023 and bear lot number 23P102.

The recall was initiated after Van Leeuwen received a complaint regarding walnuts in ice cream that did not list it as an ingredient, according to the FDA.

The cause of the packaging error remains under investigation.

Anyone who purchased the recalled ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with nut allergies are urged not to eat the ice cream.