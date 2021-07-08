Tyson expands pre-cooked chicken recall amid potential listeria outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Tyson Foods is recalling an additional 500,000 pounds of pre-cooked chicken products because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

This comes on the heels of the initial recall, in which Tyson pulled more than 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products from store shelves.

An investigation into the potential contamination began last month when FSIS was notified two people had become ill after eating the pre-cooked Tyson chicken products.

Over the course of the investigation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uncovered three hospitalizations and one death between April 6 and June 5. To date, no one in Rhode Island has fallen ill in connection with this recall.

The frozen, fully-cooked chicken products, which include chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully-cooked pizza with chicken, were made between December 26, 2020 through April 13, 2021.

The products, marked with the establishment number “EST. P-7089,” were sold at a number of major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and H-E-B.

The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled products is urged not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here for a full list of the recalled products and here to view their packaging labels.