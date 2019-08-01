Trampolines recalled after reports of frames collapsing

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of trampolines are being recalled because the legs can give out while it is being used, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Super Jumper has recalled 23,000 trampolines because the welds on the metal railings can fail, which poses fall and injury hazards.

The company has received 97 reports of the legs breaking, four of which resulting in minor injuries.

The affected trampolines include Super Jumper’s 14-foot trampolines, as well as the brand’s 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines. The trampolines were sold online on Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com and Overstock.com between November 2011 and June 2019.

Those who own the affected trampolines should stop using them immediately and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit, which contains the reinforcement clamps that go around the trampolines’ welded joints.

Super Jumper can be reached toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@superjumperinc.com or online.