Trail mix sold at ALDI stores in RI, Mass. recalled due to undeclared allergen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trail mix sold exclusively at ALDI stores along the East Coast has been recalled because it may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said ADLI Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix may contain almonds, which are not listed as an ingredient on the packaging.

The company learned of the mistake from a customer who reported there were almonds in the pouches.

The recall only affects 8-packs of 1.5 oz. pouches with a best-buy date of JUL 27 2021 and UPC “4099100005202.”

The trail mix was sold at ALDI locations in several states along the East Coast, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

