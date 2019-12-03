Trader Joe’s sushi, salads among prepared foods being recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls are being recalled because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria.

All of the products were made by Fuji Food Products and were sold under Trader Joe’s and Okami brand names, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH).

The issue was discovered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a routine inspection of a facility in Brockton, Mass. The company has ceased production of the products while the FDA investigates.

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. The products were sold in dozens of states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Although no illnesses have been reported, anyone who may have purchased any of the recalled products should throw them out.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.