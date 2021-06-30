Trader Joe’s recalls Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups due to peanut allergy risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups are being recalled because they could cause an allergic reaction if consumed by someone with a severe peanut allergy.

The recall includes 2-packs of the treats with sell-by dates of APR 05 2022, APR 06 2022, and APR 07 2022.

While the label states that the product may contain traces of peanut, according to Trader Joe’s, the recall was initiated after reports of allergic reactions.

Consumers, particularly those with a peanut allergy, are advised not to eat the recalled products. Instead, Trader Joe’s says to discard them or return them to any location for a full refund.

For more information, contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or through the company’s website.