Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Battered Halibut recalled due to undeclared allergens

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seattle-based Orca Bay Foods is recalling roughly 4,500 pounds of Trader Joe’s brand Gluten-Free Battered Halibut because the product contains wheat and milk allergens not listed among the ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or milk could suffer a serious, potentially life-threatening reaction if they consume the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To date, no illnesses have been reported.

The halibut was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The 10-ounce retail carton boxes were marked with code 537312620 and a best by date of Nov. 5, 2021.

The affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, and Trader Joe’s urged customers who bought the products to return them for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Orca Bay Foods at 1-800-932-ORCA or Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.