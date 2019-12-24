Trader Joe’s egg, potato salads recalled due to possible listeria contamination

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is recalling Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company issued the voluntary recall after Almark Foods of Gainesville, Ga. issued a notification that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20-pound pails which may have been contaminated with the bacterium.

The following products with a “best if used by” date of Dec. 27, 2019, are affected by this recall:

Trader Joe’s Egg Salad – 6 oz. Cups

Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad – 20 oz. Trays

The products were distributed to Trader Joe’s stores across the United States including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Although there have been no confirmed illnesses to date, anyone who purchased the recalled products should discard them immediately or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious infections that could lead to symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Below photos courtesy of the FDA:

