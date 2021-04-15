Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This photo taken Feb. 14, 2013, shows the Toyota logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Toyota says it hopes to prevent further cases after authorities ruled that one of its engineers killed himself after being repeatedly ridiculed by his boss. The company acknowledged the case, reported Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years, including nearly 280,000 in the U.S. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use.

That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed. Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

The recall is expected to start May 31.