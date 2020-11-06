Toddler boots recalled due to potential choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Target is recalling thousands of toddler boots because the elastic laces can break, posing a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the toggle on the recalled Cat & Jack toddler boots can detach from the lace, creating small pieces.

There have been five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic lace and toggle breaking.

The boots were sold in a variety of styles and colors and were sold exclusively at Target.

Anyone who purchased the recalled boots can return them to the store for a full refund or contact Target by phone for a prepaid label to return the boots by mail.

Photos below courtesy of CPSC:



Yeti is recalling thousands of 20-ounce rambler travel mugs because the magnetic slider on the stronghold lids can pop off.

The CPSC reports that if the travel mug contains hot liquids and the magnetic slider comes off, it could cause a spill and pose a burn risk to the user.

Yeti has received two reports of the lids “ejecting after being sealed with a hot liquid.”

The mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including black, seafoam, navy, ice pink, Northwoods green, graphite and copper.

Anyone who purchased the recalled mug is urged to stop using it and either visit Yeti’s website for instructions on returning the lid or contact Yeti directly for a full refund.

Photos below courtesy of CPSC:

Nostrum Laboratories is recalling two lots of Metaformin HCl extended release tablets because they contain high levels of a probable human carcinogen.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that the affected tablets contain high levels of Nitrosamine impurities, which could increase a person’s risk of cancer if they’re exposed at above acceptable levels over a long period of time.

The tablets are off-white, oblong in shape and have the letters N, M and the number 5 on it.

The FDA said anyone who regularly takes the medication should consult their doctor for a replacement treatment.