Toasters recalled due to shock hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 2,400 toasters have been recalled due to a shock hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Bodum Bistro two- and four-slice toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature.

No injuries have been reported to date but there have been eight reports of people being shocked after touching one of the toasters.

Consumers should return the recalled toasters to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Bodum at 833-722-6386 or visit the company’s website.

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Factory Direct Wholesale recalled about 2,500 folding mattresses this week because they fail to meet federal flammability standards, posing a fire hazard.

The CPSC says the gray mattresses come in twin, full, and queen sizes and were sold online for around $100 from April 2018 through January 2019.

Consumers are advised to stop using the mattresses and contact the company at 800-631-0449 or by email at fdw.recall@gmail.com to receive a free cover that will bring the mattress into compliance with federal regulations.

Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Lastly, more than 11,500 bottles of Majestic Pure Wintergreen essential oil are being recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant, according to the CPSC.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Epic Business Services Inc. to receive a free replacement dropper. The firm can be reached at 888-995-8495 or by email at info@majesticpure.com.