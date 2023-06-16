(WPRI) — More than 10,000 TJX benches are being recalled because the legs can break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the legs on the Haining Degao Benches can break or detach, posing a fall hazard and injury risk.

TJX has received 21 reports of the legs breaking or detaching from the benches while still in the store. Of those reports, 17 people suffered bruises, scratches and back strains.

The benches were sold at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide. The CPSC said the benches were sold with a cushion top in colors navy, gray, cream, white and yellow.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled benches is urged to stop using it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.