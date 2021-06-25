Thousands of tea kettles recalled after 18 reports of burns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 90,000 tea kettles are being recalled because they can spew hot water or steam while in use and burn the user, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Gramr Inc. said it’s received 112 reports of the tea kettles “expelling steam or hot water,” including 18 reports of minor burns, the CPSC said.

The recalled teapots are stainless steel with a “brushed gold finish,” and have “Rose & Fitzgerald” stamped on the bottom.

The kettles were included in CAUSEBOX’s “Winter Box” assortments, and were also sold separately on the Rose & Fitzgerald website.

Anyone who’s purchased one of the kettles is urged to stop using it and to contact Gramr for a full refund by calling (866) 512-2152 or visiting the CAUSEBOX website.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Plant Guru is recalling approximately 26,000 bottles of essential oils because the packaging isn’t child-proof, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes the Plant Guru Wintergreen and Birch essential oils, and essential oil blends Headache Relief and Deep Muscle. All of the oils are inside amber glass bottles and are sold in five sizes: 2 oz., 4 oz., 5 mL, 10 mL and 30 mL.

The CPSC reports the essential oils contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). Since the bottles are not child-resistant, it poses a poisoning risk if the essential oils are swallowed by young children.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled essential oils is urged to make sure they’re out of reach of children and to contact Plant Guru for a full refund on the roll-on products or a free child-resistant replacement cap for the bottles.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

A variety of “JUST Egg” bites are being recalled because of a packaging mix-up involving their plant-based and egg-based products, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Cuisine Solutions issued the recall after learning some of the two-pouch packages of plant-based bites instead contained bites made with egg or milk, which are both known allergens.

The recall involves nearly 81,000 packages that were distributed nationwide. The FDA said the interior plastic pouch correctly labels the products, but the outside box does not.

So far, only one incorrect pouch has been identified and no allergic reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

The affected products have “best before” dates ranging from February 22, 2022 to April 9, 2022.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled boxes, especially those who are allergic to eggs or milk, is urged not to eat the egg bites and to instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.