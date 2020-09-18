Thousands of Ethernet cables recalled due to fire hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monoprice is recalling thousands of Ethernet cables because they do not meet the flammability requirements of the UL 1666 voluntary safety standard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Since the cables do not meet the flammability requirements, it’s possible that they could catch fire when exposed to a flame.

The cables, which the CPSC said are “designed to prevent fires from spreading between floors through risers and vertical shafts,” were sold in several different colors and in various lengths.

No incidents have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the cables should contact Monoprice via phone or email to schedule a free installation visit to check and replace the cable.

MWE Investments is recalling thousands of Westinghouse Portable Generators because they could catch fire.

The CPSC said the generators could leak gas, which could cause a fire and result in a burn injury.

MWE Investments has received 26 reports of the fuel valve on the generators leaking gas, though no fires or injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased one of the affected generators is urged to contact MWE Investments via phone or email to schedule a free repair.

RH is recalling hundreds of three-panel mirrors because they could detatch from the backing, posing an injury risk.

The CPSC said RH has received six reports of the mirror panels separating from the backing or “becoming loose,” but no reports of injuries.

The mirrors were sold in two sizes both online and at RH galleries and outlets nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the mirrors is urged to contact RH via phone or email for a full refund or store credit.