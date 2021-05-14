Thousands of children’s ‘slap watches’ recalled due to choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than half a million Wild Republic Slap Watches have been recalled because the coin cell battery can fall out, posing ingestion and choking hazards to children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the affected watches come in a variety of colors and feature different animals on the face. They were sold online and at various zoos, aquariums and museums from March 2018 through April 2021.

No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers should take the recalled watches away from children and contact Wild Republic at 800-800-9678 or quality@wildrepublic.com to receive a full refund.





More Information: Slap Watch Recall »

Leisure Time Products recalled approximately 9,000 A-frame swing sets because the attachment that connects the swing hanger to the to the top of the frame can fall, posing an injury hazard to users, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal swing sets that were manufactured between March 2019 and July 2020 and have the following manufacture codes: 03/2019-O, 02/2020-T, 03/2020-T, 04/2020-T, 05/2020-O, and 07/2020-O. They were sold through various online retailers from May 2019 through January 2021.

The CPSC said there have been three reports of the attachment failing and one side of the swing falling, but no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers should stop using the swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products at 800-856-4445 for a free repair kit.

More Information: Swing Set Recall »

Additionally, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery issued a recall of certain lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies because they may contain peanuts, which are not listed among the ingredients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the affected pies were produced between March 4 and April 1, 2021, and distributed nationwide.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious reaction if they consume the recalled products, according to the FDA, but no incidents have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase and request a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Sara Lee at 1-800-323-7117 or SaraLeeFrozenBakery@casupport.com.

More Information: Pecan Pie Recall »

This week, there were also three separate recalls of hand sanitizer due to the presence of methanol.