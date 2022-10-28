(WPRI) — Roughly 18,000 wall-mounted basketball hoops are being recalled after a 14-year-old was killed by one that fell on top of him, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC said the Indiana teenager died back in June 2018 when the Goalsetter basketball hoop detached from the wall.

Goalsetter has received three other reports of the wall-mounted hoops falling, one of which caused severe facial injuries and the other a fractured leg.

The recall includes all of the Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems.

The recalled basketball hoops were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Target stores nationwide and online.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled basketball hoops is urged to stop using it and contact Goalsetter for either a free removal and full refund or a free inspection and installation of an additional safety bracket.