(WPRI) — Thousands of tea kettles exclusively sold at Target have been recalled because they post both a fire and burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Target said the paint can chip off of the bottom of the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tea kettles, posing a fire hazard if placed on a stovetop. The tea kettles’ handles can also break and the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The retailer has received 27 reports of the tea kettles wobbling while in use, leaking, breaking and chipping. One of those reports involved a fire caused by the paint chipping off the bottom while in use.

The recalled tea kettles are painted white and have a 1.75 quart capacity. The handles are copper-colored with a wooden grip and the lid is white with a wooden knob.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled tea kettles is urged to stop using it and to return them to any Target store for a full refund.