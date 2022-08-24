EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rushdi Food Industries is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini because it may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the recalled tahini was sold at Walmart stores nationwide, as well as other retailers in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, during the first two weeks of May.

“Based off of sales velocity, there is an extremely low chance that any of the affected product would still be available for retail,” the FDA said.

The recalled tahini was sold in squeezable 10.9-ounce containers with an expiration date of 3/28/23. The FDA said only one lot of the tahini is being recalled at this time.

The potential contamination was discovered when the company received word from the FDA of the potential presence of salmonella in this specific lot.

The company hasn’t received any reports of illness in connection with the recall.

Anyone who purchased the recalled tahini is urge not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who eat food contaminated with salmonella can experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause severe illness that may require hospitalization.