PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rushdi Food Industries is voluntarily recalling its Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini because it may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the 10.9-ounce squeezable bottles of tahini were sold at retailers nationwide between Feb. 23 and March 5.

The recall was initiated when the FDA discovered potential salmonella contamination in one specific lot. The recalled tahini has a UPC Code of “858313006208” and an expiration date of 9/25/23.

“Based off of sales velocity, there is an extremely low chance that any of the affected product would still be available for retail,” the FDA said.

Anyone who purchased the recalled tahini is urge not to eat it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those who eat food contaminated with salmonella can experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause severe illness that may require hospitalization.