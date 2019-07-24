Suffocation hazard prompts recall of baby head supports

(WPRI) – The Boppy Company is recalling infant head and neck supports that pose a suffocation hazard to babies.

The product is meant to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said the head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward.

No injuries have been linked to the recalled product, but the company has received three incident reports.

The recall covers 14,000 head and neck supports, which were sold at several retailers from March 2019 through May 2019 in two styles; ebony floral and heathered gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the head and neck support and contact the Boppy Company for a refund.

The company can be reached via email and 888-772-6779.