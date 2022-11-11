EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mockingbird is recalling 149,000 of its Single-to-Double Strollers due to a risk of children falling.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received 138 reports of cracks in the lower frame of the stroller, including eight that resulted in injuries.

The strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from March 2020 to September 2022.

The strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies come in five colors. Only the lot numbers between 20091 and 22602 are affected. That number is located on the inner left side of the stroller frame.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free repair kit at 877-274-3240 or recall@hellomockingbird.com.